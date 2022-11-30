Three Things the VGK Need to do to Have Another Successful Road Trip

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the midst of their second-longest road trip yet this season.

The club started its four-game trip on a strong note, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in a shootout victory on Monday night.

Now, the team heads to Pittsburgh for what will be its first meeting of the season with the Penguins, a team that has been off to a solid start of its own with an 11-8-4 record, good for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Vegas swept its last lengthy road trip of five games, but there are a few areas in desperate need of improvement if the team hopes to repeat that same success on this non-conference trip.

Here's what needs to be done:

Faster starts

Throughout their nine-game win streak early this season, the Golden Knights were excelling at scoring early, giving themselves momentum right off the bat.

That has not been the case as of late, and it's proven to be a big issue in the team's recent losses.

If the team can get back to this trend on this road trip, it will only make life easier for a team that is 13-2-0 when scoring first.

Better second periods

The Golden Knights have scored just one goal in the second period in their last four contests.

Meanwhile, the club has allowed a combined six goals from its opponents in its last three games.

Better performances in the second period can only benefit this team, as the Golden Knights are a perfect 6-0-0 on the road and 11-1-0 overall when leading at the second intermission.

Better execution on the power play

Vegas has a power-play percentage of just 20.00 and comes off a game in which it went 0/4 on PP chances.

All three of the Golden Knights' upcoming opponents on this road trip are in the top 11 in the league in penalty-kill percentage.

Vegas' game against Pittsburgh begins at 4 P.M. PST, 7 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.