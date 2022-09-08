Golden Knights to Have 12 Nationally Televised Games This Season

The Vegas Golden Knights will have some solid representation in the national media this season, as the NHL announced its television schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, with 12 of Vegas' games being nationally televised.

The Golden Knights will have four games televised on TNT and eight on networks of ESPN.

Here are the following games:

Los Angeles Kings, Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m. PST (ESPN)

This will be the Golden Knights' 2022-23 season opener. The Kings made the 2021-22 postseason after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs the three seasons prior. The contest will be played at Crypto.com Arena.

San Jose Sharks, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. PST (ESPN)

This game will follow a three-game homestand for the Golden Knights. They were 2-0-1 against the division rival last season.

Ottawa Senators, Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. PST (TNT)

Vegas' second matchup of the season against Ottawa will be the first of a three-game homestand. It will be the Golden Knights first nationally televised home game of the season.

New York Rangers, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m. PST (TNT)

This contest will be played two nights after Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy's return to Boston. It will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

Anaheim Ducks, Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. PST (TNT)

This Pacific Division showdown will be Vegas' second-to-last game of 2022. It will be an away contest at the Honda Center.

Tampa Bay Lightning, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. PST (ESPN)

The Golden Knights will host Tampa Bay for what will be Vegas' first weekend nationally televised game (Saturday) of the 2022-23 season.

Calgary Flames, Feb. 23 at 6:00 p.m. PST (ESPN)

The reigning Pacific Division champion will travel to T-Mobile Arena for what should be an exciting division matchup.

Carolina Hurricanes, March 1 at 7:00 p.m. PST (TNT)

This much-anticipated meeting will be forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan's first game back in Vegas.

Edmonton Oilers, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. PST (ESPN+/Hulu)

Aside from Calgary, Edmonton will be the team to beat in the Pacific this season. The Golden Knights will host the Oilers in what could be a crucial game down the stretch.

Nashville Predators, April 4 at 5:00 p.m. PST (ESPN)

Vegas was 2-1-0 against Nashville last season. The Golden Knights will be on the road for this matchup.

Dallas Stars, April 8 at 12:30 p.m. PST (ABC)

The Golden Knights were 2-0-1 against Dallas this season. This game will be on the road at the American Airlines Center.

Seattle Kraken, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. PST (ESPN)

This road game will be Vegas' final game of the 2022-23 regular season.

