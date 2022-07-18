Skip to main content

Podcast:  VGK Today Episode #1

Each week at VGK Today, we present to your our podcast taking you inside your beloved Vegas Golden Knights, and here is today's episode.

Henderson, Nev.-The Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) are coming off of their first season in which they didn't participate in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.  While that certainly is disappointing, it is not discouraging.

The VGK have had a tremendously successful offseason, and now Sports Illustrated's Arena Group presents to you VGK Today.

Our in-depth and post-on reporting that you have received for over two years on the Las Vegas Raiders, is not going to be provided to you on your favorite NHL hockey team.

Take a listen to our introductory podcast, and check back daily for the best coverage of your Knights.

