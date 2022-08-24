Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 1

It was a disappointing 2021-22 season for the Vegas Golden Knights, as the team dealt with costly injuries all throughout the year.

The result was a missed trip to the postseason, a low point that the franchise had not known since entering the league in 2017.

There are always positives to take away, though, and the game of hockey would be no fun if moments could not be appreciated even during the worst times.

Here is Vegas' best game from the 2021-22 season:

1. Chicago Blackhawks, March 26, 2022

After defeating the Nashville Predators 6-1, the Golden Knights were looking to keep the momentum going as they began making their final push for a spot in the postseason.

Vegas only had six home games remaining, and every one of them was going to be crucial.

Right away, though, it looked as if the Golden Knights were headed towards a disastrous win against the Blackhawks in what was the second game of just a two-game home stand.

Forward Dominik Kubalík got the ball rolling for Chicago with a goal halfway through the first period.

The contest then seemed to be far out of the Golden Knights' reach by the end of the second period when Vegas gave up two goals to go down 3-0 with just one period to go.

The Golden Knights were going to need to start scoring quickly if they wanted to get back into this game, and they did just that.

Just under a minute and a half into the period, Chandler Stephenson scored to finally put Vegas on the board.

From there, it seemed as though a switch had been flipped, as Vegas looked like a completely different team.

Nearly a minute after Stephenson's goal, Golden Knights forward William Karlsson found the back of the net. Less than a minute later, forward Jack Eichel scored for Vegas to even the game, 3-3.

Just like that, Vegas was back in it.

But much more work was to be done to pull off the comeback, as Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat scored to regain the lead for the Blackhawks.

Vegas knew it had come too far to get to this point, though. Less than a minute later, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo would score to tie the game yet again.

Each team went scoreless in the final half of the period, setting up an overtime battle to determine the outcome of this hard-fought contest.

It was Evgenii Dadonov who was the hero of the night for the Golden Knights, as the former Vegas forward scored just over two minutes in to overtime.

The Golden Knights had completed the comeback to win the contest, 5-4.

