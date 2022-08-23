Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 2

It was a disappointing 2021-22 season for the Vegas Golden Knights, as the team dealt with costly injuries all throughout the year.

The result was a missed trip to the postseason, a low point that the franchise had not known since entering the league in 2017.

There are always positives to take away, though, and the game of hockey would be no fun if moments could not be appreciated even during the worst times.

Here is Vegas' second-best game from the 2021-22 season:

2. Dallas Stars, Dec. 8, 2021

This contest was one of the most thrilling of the Golden Knights' 2021-22 season.

The team was looking to capitalize on a close win against the Calgary Flames when it hosted one of the better teams in the league in the Stars.

Dallas got the ball rolling with a power-play goal about midway through the first period.

Within the first 19 seconds of the second period, Golden Knights forward Mark Stone found the back of the net off assists from defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Nicolas Hague to tie the game at a goal apiece.

It wouldn't take long for the Stars to respond, as forward Tyler Seguin scored on a power-play goal of his own.

Yet again, Dallas scored on the power play, this time with a goal from Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

Dallas had taken a 3-1 lead before the halfway point of the second period.

With just under three and a half minutes to play in the period, Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored to bring Vegas back within a goal.

The Stars would stall the hope that roared from the Golden Knights' crowd when Pavelski scored his second goal of the night just over halfway through the third period to give Dallas a 4-2 lead.

Vegas did not crack, though, and actually, the team played its best hockey of the evening from there on out.

Soon after Pavelski's second goal, Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio scored to bring the team back within a goal.

With just over five minutes remaining in the contest, Stone scored his second goal of the night off a rebound, evening the hard-fought battle at 4-4.

A little over a minute later, former Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty scored off assists from Stone and Hague, giving Vegas its first lead of the night.

That would be the only lead it needed, as Vegas won the contest, 5-4.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.