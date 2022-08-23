Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 3

It was a disappointing 2021-22 season for the Vegas Golden Knights, as the team dealt with costly injuries all throughout the year.

The result was a missed trip to the postseason, a low point that the franchise had not known since entering the league in 2017.

There are always positives to take away, though, and the game of hockey would be no fun if moments could not be appreciated even during the worst times.

Here is Vegas' third-best game from the 2021-22 season:

3. Calgary Flames, April 14, 2022

At this point in the season, Calgary was at the top of the Pacific Division, with its only real threat for the No. 1 spot being the Edmonton Oilers, who were right on its heels.

At the same time, Vegas was fighting for a spot in the postseason, a position it had not found itself in late in the season since its second season as a franchise (2018-19).

It had been coming off a heartbreaking shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks and was looking to get its spark back that had ignited a five game win streak from late March to early April.

The Flames scored the first goal of the game with a power-play goal in the first period by forward Dillon Dube.

Not long after, Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel tied the contest with a goal that had been assisted by forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Mattias Janmark.

Vegas would take advantage of that momentum, as forward Evgenii Dadonov found the back of the net with a little under five minutes into the second period, taking a 2-1 lead for the Golden Knights.

Forward Michael Amadio would be the next man to score for Vegas, extending the Golden Knights' lead by two goals almost halfway through the period. The assist was credited to forward William Karlsson, who recorded his second-straight assist of the evening.

From there, Marchessault and Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy would each score goals to give Vegas a 5-1 advantage heading into the third period.

Karlsson added the cherry on top with one final goal with under two minutes to go in the contest.

Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson tallied an impressive 35 saves with a .972 save percentage in what was a 6-1 victory for Vegas.

