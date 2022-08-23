Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 4

It was a disappointing 2021-22 season for the Vegas Golden Knights, as the team dealt with costly injuries all throughout the year.

The result was a missed trip to the postseason, a low point that the franchise had not known since entering the league in 2017.

There are always positives to take away, though, and the game of hockey would be no fun if moments could not be appreciated even during the worst times.

Here is Vegas' fourth-best game from the 2021-22 season:

4. New York Rangers, Jan. 6, 2022

Heading into this game, the Golden Knights were coming off a 2-2-1 stretch that had halted the hype of a five-game winning streak.

The team had the best record in the Pacific Division at the time, but it was in need of a statement win to set the tone after a slow start to the new year.

This contest would be the perfect opportunity, as the Rangers had one of the best records in the league, sitting at 22-8-4 coming into the matchup.

Vegas struck first blood, as forward Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal late in the first period.

That lead would not remain for long, though. Within just the first minute of the second period, Rangers forward Chris Kreider found the back of the net, evening the game at a goal apiece.

A little over halfway through the period, Golden Knights forward Mark Stone would respond with a goal of his own off an assist from forwards Evgenii Dadonov and Chandler Stephenson.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the period, former Golden Knight Mattias Janmark scored his fourth goal in five games to give Vegas a comfortable two-goal lead heading into the final period.

Early in the third period, it was forward Brett Howden's turn to send the puck in between the opposing pipes, extending Vegas' lead to three-goals against one of the best teams in hockey.

It was only right that Marchessault, the Golden Knight who initially put Vegas on the board, found the back of the net for the team's final goal of the game.

The Golden Knights had taken the contest, 5-1.

