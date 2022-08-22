Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 5

It was a disappointing 2021-22 season for the Vegas Golden Knights, as the team dealt with costly injuries all throughout the year.

The result was a missed trip to the postseason, a low point that the franchise had not known since entering the league in 2017.

There are always positives to take away, though, and the game of hockey would be no fun if moments could not be appreciated even during the worst times.

Here is the fifth-best game of Vegas' 2021-22 season:

5. St. Louis Blues, April 29, 2022

This game was one of the brightest moments of the Golden Knights' season, as it was the perfect ending to a forgettable year for the franchise.

The Blues were one of the best teams in hockey, going into the final game of the regular season with a 49-21-11 record and a solidified third-place finish in the Central Division.

The contest truly highlighted a glimpse of what could come for the Golden Knights in the 2022-23 season, as the new face of the franchise, center Jack Eichel, dominated the game with a three-point outing.

It looked as if the end to Vegas' season was doomed for yet another loss when Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly scored early on in the second period to take a 2-1 lead for St. Louis.

It was then that Eichel made his presence be known, as the center found the back of the net not long after, tying the game, 2-2.

The St. Louis crowd would not be silenced for long, though. Shortly after, Blues forward Jordan Kyrou answered with a power-play goal to take back the lead.

Eichel would retaliate again, this time finding defenseman Zach Whitecloud, who scored the game-tying goal to even the game at 3-3 just before the third period.

The final period of each team's regular season had been set for an epic conclusion.

Early in the period, Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault found forward William Karlsson for the goal, which would give Vegas its first lead since the first period.

Just over three minutes later, the two would reverse roles, as it was Karlsson notching the assist to Marchessault who found the net, extending the Golden Knights' lead to two goals.

St. Louis answered once more with another goal from O'Reilly, but soon after, Eichel would make one last statement with his second goal of the evening.

Finally, former Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty would officially put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal.

Vegas had concluded its season with a 7-4 win over St. Louis on the road.

