Golden Knights Utilizing Fourth Line in Untraditional Manner

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has taken a unique approach with his lineup in his first three games as the club's head coach.

The team's fourth line has been sent out to start every game, setting the tone for the top lines before they head out on the ice.

"I think we want to be hard to play against," fourth-line center Nicolas Roy told the media on Tuesday. "Be good defensively ... spend as much time in the O-Zone as we can. I think we've been able to do that in the first three games."

Having the task of starting the game on a frequent basis is new for Roy, but it's one he embraces.

"I like that challenge," Roy said. "[We] try to, like I said, spend time in the O-Zone, try to be physical in the first shift if we can, win the first draw, too. And I think so far, we've done a good job."

Roy praised the strengths of his line members, William Carrier and Keegan Kolesar.

"I feel like Will, every time he touches the puck, they can't get him off the puck," Roy said. "He's just so fast and strong. And I mean, pretty much the same for Keegan. He's got a good shot and he's so strong, he's fast as well. You could see last game, he went around the D and they had to take a 2 minutes because he was [about to score] on the breakaway there. So they're two big boys that can make plays and are hard on the puck."

Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter had been a member of the fourth line in Game 1 and most of preseason when he filled in for an injured Carrier. He has since moved up to the third line with William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault.

Cotter said he wants to improve on making plays going forward.

"I know I'm a physical player; I can play that style of game, but I also have enough skill to make high plays," Cotter said. "And especially with Karlsson and Marchessault, you got to find a way to get them the puck, too. I think as soon as you start playing with guys like that, you're a little star struck and don't want to make a mistake, but as each game kind of goes [along], you get more and more comfortable."

