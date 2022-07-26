Pacific Division 2021-22 Season Review: Vancouver Canucks

For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Canucks failed to make the NHL postseason.

This now makes it just one trip to the playoffs in the last seven years for the Canucks.

They got off to a poor start right out the gate, going 6-12-2 in the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. Vancouver had only attained consecutive victories just once in that stretch.

The next quarter of the season would be a very strong showing for the team. The Canucks won seven games in a row from Dec. 6 to Dec. 29. They would head into the All-Star break with a 20-20- 6 record in what was a very tight race in the division at the time.

The team then had a lot of success following the break, going 9-4-1 in the next 14 games, which included two stretches of three-game winning streaks.

Vancouver could not get the momentum going, though, as it went 3-4-3 in its next 10 games. It got back on track quickly, however, answering with a six-game winning streak.

This run seemed to show promising signs of a late postseason push, as the Canucks were right on the heels of the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights, who were in the middle of a playoff push that looked to be going down the drain.

Ultimately, the Canucks would go 2-2-2 in the final stretch of the season, coming up short of what could have been a return to the postseason.

It certainly was a promising year for Vancouver, who displayed glimpses of a playoff team at various points.

In the end, there were many overtime/shootout losses that determined the final outcome for the Canucks. Had those gone the other way, they certainly had a shot at the postseason. But 12 overtime/shootout losses won't get you there.

Such losses have been the main setback for Vancouver in four of the last seven seasons it hasn't made the postseason. It had 11 overtime/shootout losses in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, nine in the 2016 season, and 13 in the 2015 season, its worst mark in franchise history.

