Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Game Updates
The Vegas Golden Knights look to get the victory in their final game of the preseason.
The Vegas Golden Knights play their final preseason game Saturday, a rematch against the Arizona Coyotes.
The match will be played in Boise, Idaho, the first NHL game to be played in the city in 25 years.
Here's how to watch:
TV: ESPN+, ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)
Radio: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM / 1340 AM
Venue: CenturyLink Arena
Puck drop: 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST
