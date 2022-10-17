Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights will be faced with their first true test of the season when they go up against last year's division champions, the Calgary Flames.

Vegas and Calgary are the only two undefeated teams left in the Pacific Division, setting the stage for a Tuesday night matchup that should serve as a legitimate telling of where each team stands in this early stage of the season.

After falling to the Edmonton Oilers in five games in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Calgary was hit with more turmoil in July when it lost an MVP candidate in Johnny Gaudreau in free agency.

The club turned around to make a big offseason move later that month, having traded forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

While the club lost a 104-point scorer in Tkachuk, it gained the league-leader in assists from the 2021-23 season in Huberdeau, who totaled 115 points on the year.

The Flames come off of two big wins against the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche, and the Oilers, whom many project to win the division this season.

While defense has not been Calgary's strong suit through its first two games, it was able to hold off the two formidable opponents through stellar offense, scoring nine goals between the contests.

One area of Tuesday's game that could go in Vegas' favor is its power kill, as Calgary has capitalized on just three out of nine power-play opportunities. The Golden Knights have allowed just one power-play goal through their three contests, standing at an 85.71 penalty-kill percentage.

On the other hand, Vegas enters the contest with just a 25.00 power-play percentage. The Flames have allowed just two power-play goals out of eight chances.

Defense will be key for the Golden Knights in this matchup. While Calgary seems to be a superior opponent compared to Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, it was evident in Games 1 and 3 that the offense will come for Vegas when a rhythm is found, and scoring can come from any of its four lines.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. PST at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

