Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Live Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Winnipeg Jets for the second time this season on Sunday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights will look for their fourth-straight win when they host the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Winnipeg will also be looking for its fourth-straight victory in this matchup, having gone 3-1 since its first meeting with Vegas.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Puck drop: 7 p.m. PST / 10 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon heads to the box for interference.

PENALTY: Dillon sits again, this time with a tripping penalty.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is tied, 0-0.

In This Article (2)

Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

USATSI_19267853_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Live Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19314052_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights Fueled by Crowd, Big Plays in Win Over Anaheim

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19314051_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Handle Ducks, 4-0, on Nevada Day

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19257478_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Pacific Division Update No. 1: Vegas Leads with 6-2-0 Start

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17831225_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17971482_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Stephenson Transitions to Playing With Eichel, Stone on First Line

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres
News

Cassidy on What Changed in the Third Period of Win over San Jose

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17603382_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Jonathan Marchessault Speaks on the Reunion of the Misfit Line

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19300446_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights Goaltender Adin Hill Earns Win Against Former Team

By Aidan Champion