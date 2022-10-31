Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Live Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Winnipeg Jets for the second time this season on Sunday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights will look for their fourth-straight win when they host the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Winnipeg will also be looking for its fourth-straight victory in this matchup, having gone 3-1 since its first meeting with Vegas.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7 p.m. PST / 10 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon heads to the box for interference.

PENALTY: Dillon sits again, this time with a tripping penalty.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is tied, 0-0.