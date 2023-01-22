Golden Knights Earn 6-2 Win Over Capitals in Homestand Finale

Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter scored two goals in the team's 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

The Vegas Golden Knights finally came out with a solid start in the final game of their season-long seven-game homestand on Saturday.

Vegas defeated the Washington Capitals 6-2 to sweep the two-game season series against the non-conference opponent.

Five different Golden Knights found the back of the net in the win, including forward Paul Cotter, who put two on the board.

Defenseman Alec Martinez and forward Byron Froese each scored their first goal of the season.

The Golden Knights out shot Washington 27-22, as Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson finished with 20 saves on the night.

They killed all three of the Capitals' power plays in the win.

Martinez was the first to put the Golden Knights on the board, and he did so quickly.

The defenseman scored less than 3 minutes into the contest, giving Vegas its first 1-0 lead since the first game of the homestand.

A bit over 5 minutes later, Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy put one in off a feed from forward Jonathan Marchessault.

Just like that, Vegas led 2-0 less than 8 minutes into the game.

That lead would hold going heading into the first intermission.

The Golden Knights were once again able to strike quickly as forward Michael Amadio sent one between the pipes to give Vegas a commanding 3-0 lead less than 2 and a half minutes into the second period.

Later in the period, Froese got in on the action, scoring his first goal as a Golden Knight.

Washington then replaced goaltender Darcy Kuemper with Charlie Lindgren.

But that wouldn't stop Vegas, as the Golden Knights scored again just over a minute and a half later with a goal from Cotter.

Washington finally ended its scoring drought with a goal from forward T.J. Oshie with almost a minute and a half remaining in the period.

Vegas led 5-1 going into the third.

For the third-straight period, the Golden Knights scored on their first shot, as Cotter picked up where he left off in the second when he scored his second goal of the game roughly 4 minutes into the third.

The Capitals were able to get one last goal on the board when forward Marcus Johansson scored at the start of the second half of the period.

Vegas went on to win 6-2.

The Golden Knights will now head out for a six-game road trip that begins with a meeting with the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night.

