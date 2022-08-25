Golden Knights Who Have Won a Stanley Cup Title

Even just five seasons in, the Vegas Golden Knights are no strangers to winning.

The team went to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season and has since made two trips to the Western Conference Finals.

A total of 10 members of the current roster have played at least one game in the championship round, but only a select few have gone on to win it all.

With the new addition of forward Phil Kessel, the Golden Knights have three players who have won the NHL title at least once in their careers.

Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Kessel was an important contributor to a legendary Pittsburgh team that won back-to-back titles in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The forward had scored nine goals in the team's playoff run prior to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final against the San Jose Sharks.

Kessel then recorded a goal in Game 2 of the series, as the Penguins took a 2-0 series lead.

After going scoreless in the team's Game 3 overtime loss, Kessel responded with a two-assist performance in Pittsburgh's Game 4 victory that gave it a 3-1 series lead.

The Penguins went on to win the series in six games.

Pittsburgh turned around the following year to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

Kessel registered four points in that series, including a goal and two assists in the team's Game 5 win that gave it the upper hand going in to Game 6 when it clinched the title for the second-straight year.

Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings

Martinez has also won two Stanley Cups, both of which were with the Kings in their 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons.

The defenseman tallied an assists in Game 2 of the 2012 championship series against the New Jersey Devils. He then scored the game-winning goal in Game 3 to help give the Kings a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Los Angeles went on to win the series in six games.

Two years later, the Kings returned to the Stanley Cup Final to face the New York Rangers.

Martinez scored the game-winning goal to clinch the series in Game 5.

Chandler Stephenson, Washington Capitals

Ironically, Stephenson played against the Golden Knights when they went to the title round in their first season as a franchise.

Stephenson, however, went scoreless in the series.

Washington would win the 2018 NHL title in just five games.

