Golden Knights Will Look to Keep Opening Night Streak Alive

If there's one thing you can usually count on from the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the regular season, it's that they will put on a good show.

The Golden Knights are 4-1 on opening night since joining the NHL, including an active three-game win streak.

To kick off their inaugural year, they beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on the road.

Dallas led the contest 1-0 heading into the final period, but Vegas turned on the jets to show the league it had arrived. Former Golden Knights forward James Neal scored two goals in the third to clinch the season opener.

The following season was the only opening night contest Vegas has lost thus far.

It lost 5-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers at home, having given up three goals in the second period.

The Golden Knights then beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on opening night of the 2019-20 season.

Forwards Mark Stone and Reilly Smith set the tone early with a goal apiece before San Jose responded with one of its own to trim the deficit to just a goal heading into the second period.

Vegas would strike again in the second and would not look back.

To start the 2020-21 season, which began in January, 2021, the Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks to ignite what would be a 4-0 start to the season.

Vegas won the contest, 5-2, as it rattled off three goals in the third period to give the home crowd its first victory of the season.

The most thrilling season opener in the Golden Knights' history was that of last season when they welcomed the Seattle Kraken to the league with a 4-3 victory.

Vegas had taken a 3-0 lead before Seattle battled back with three unanswered goals of its own.

The Golden Knights made a point to end the contest with the final say, though, as forward Chandler Stephenson scored the game-winning goal in the third period.

This year, Vegas will head on the road to face the Los Angeles Kings for opening night.

The game is set for 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Vegas is 13-9-3 in the all-time series.

