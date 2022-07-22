Season Review: William Carrier

It was a good year for Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier.

Carrier averaged the most time on ice (11:37) of his six-year NHL career in the 2021-22 season.

He made the most of this time, scoring a career-high nine goals and 20 points while adding 11 assists. The forward also registered 24 blocks, 159 hits, and 24 takeaways.

Carrier went scoreless for his first five games of the season, but then began to turn it around once he scored his first goal in Vegas' 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 29.

He would then score another goal just two games later in the team's 5-1 win against the Ottawa Senators.

From there, Carrier recorded four points in his next seven games (one goal and three assists).

The forward cooled down a bit, going on another five-game drought, but responded with three points in five contests. This was basically the story of Carrier's season: moments of promise, but no real consistency.

As of now, the left wing spots on the first and second lines seem pretty far out of reach for the veteran forward, but a constant role as the checking line left wing seems up for grabs.

Carrier was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He didn't make his NHL debut until November of 2016 as a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

The forward played as a Sabre for just one season before he was acquired by the Golden Knights in the 2017 Expansion Draft.

Carrier has improved season after season as one of the Golden Knights' original members of the franchise, but time is ticking. Yes, his game is progressing, but not in big enough strides.

He has shown, though, that when given the minutes, he can be a valuable contributor on the ice, but his offense needs to become more consistent.

If this continues to be the issue, Vegas will have to look to move on, as there is too much talent at the forward positions to be dwelling on a player who isn't always reliable.

Carrier has two years left on his contract with the organization.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.