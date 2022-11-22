William Carrier Has First Multi-Goal Game of His Career in Vancouver

The Vegas Golden Knights had three different goal-scorers in their come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

One of the key contributors was Golden Knights forward William Carrier, who scored two crucial goals with one in the second period and one in the third.

It was the first time in his NHL career he had ever scored two goals in a game.

Carrier told the media after Monday's win that his success as of late can be attributed to his and his line's work in the blue paint.

"Everything five feet around, and Koley's [Keegan Kolesar's] bringing the puck to the net and [Brett Howden's] doing the same thing," Carrier said. "I mean, we're just trying to get the puck there and trying to find the rebound. I mean, we're all pretty strong, so we can get some loose pucks."

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy gave high praise to the fourth-line winger.

"He's been really good for us," Cassidy said. "I mean, night after night, he gives us a presence around the front of the net, he attacks the net, he [is] a puck possession guy that can always get us sort of back to where we want to be in our game where we're not spending a lot of time in our end, we're putting some stress on them. Manages the puck well. He goes to the net. [He] one hit them tonight, and he gets a fortunate goal, but the other one wasn't. He goes to the net and gets rebounds. He does that every night. He's in front of there getting some chances, so he understands how he has to score as well as anybody I've ever coached."

Carrier played a big role in Vegas' two-goal third-period comeback on Monday night.

"I think we've proven that to ourselves this year, that we don't feel like we're ever out of a game no matter what the score and time is," said Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. "It feels like we, as a group on the bench, we never think that we're out of it. And I think that just goes to show the belief that we have in each other. We don't know who's going to be the hero, obviously Petro [Alex Pietrangelo] scores a big goal for us. I mean, Willy Carrier gets two for us tonight, which is awesome. I mean, he plays so hard every night and brings so much to the group. So I mean, it's good, we were getting contributions up and down the lineup tonight, and it's good to get two points. We needed those."

