William Carrier is Embracing His Role as a Scoring Threat

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier is well on his way to having a career season.

One of the Vegas Golden Knights' most positive surprises this season has been the play of forward William Carrier.

Carrier scored a goal in Vegas' 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, his fourth in the team's last four games.

The game prior, Carrier scored two goals for what was the first NHL game he's ever recorded mutliple goals.

Carrier told the media after Wednesday's win that much of the play can be attributed to his increase in minutes.

"That helps too," he said. "Just to get into the rhythm of the game and just try to create some more and obviously, I've got confidence. Koley's [Keegan Kolesar's] playing really well, everyone's getting touches on that line, [and] [Brett] Howden's jumped right in and it seems like he's having fun out there."

Carrier's line has been one that Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has favorited using for setting the tone and getting momentum going.

"We've been known to try to carry momentum and try to get it back, and obviously, before it used to be hits and good forecheck and stuff, [but] now we're trying to get the big goals right after they score just to get the team going again," Carrier said.

Cassidy has put Carrier in more of a scoring role than the veteran forward has been used to in past seasons. He is, however, familiar with having to adapt to different roles throughout his hockey journey.

"I mean, kind of going back to junior, obviously, [my] role has changed a little bit," Carrier said. "First couple of years, they were asking for a little bit of a different role here. Coach has me doing a little bit more here and obviously doing power play and stuff. Got a little bit of a touch right now going."

Carrier and the Golden Knights will be back in action at T-Mobile Arena on Friday when they host the Seattle Kraken.

