Skip to main content

William Carrier is Embracing His Role as a Scoring Threat

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier is well on his way to having a career season.

One of the Vegas Golden Knights' most positive surprises this season has been the play of forward William Carrier.

Carrier scored a goal in Vegas' 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, his fourth in the team's last four games.

The game prior, Carrier scored two goals for what was the first NHL game he's ever recorded mutliple goals.

Carrier told the media after Wednesday's win that much of the play can be attributed to his increase in minutes.

"That helps too," he said. "Just to get into the rhythm of the game and just try to create some more and obviously, I've got confidence. Koley's [Keegan Kolesar's] playing really well, everyone's getting touches on that line, [and] [Brett] Howden's jumped right in and it seems like he's having fun out there."

Carrier's line has been one that Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has favorited using for setting the tone and getting momentum going.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We've been known to try to carry momentum and try to get it back, and obviously, before it used to be hits and good forecheck and stuff, [but] now we're trying to get the big goals right after they score just to get the team going again," Carrier said.

Cassidy has put Carrier in more of a scoring role than the veteran forward has been used to in past seasons. He is, however, familiar with having to adapt to different roles throughout his hockey journey.

"I mean, kind of going back to junior, obviously, [my] role has changed a little bit," Carrier said. "First couple of years, they were asking for a little bit of a different role here. Coach has me doing a little bit more here and obviously doing power play and stuff. Got a little bit of a touch right now going."

Carrier and the Golden Knights will be back in action at T-Mobile Arena on Friday when they host the Seattle Kraken.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (3)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
William Carrier
William Carrier
Brett Howden
Brett Howden

USATSI_19494528_168390101_lowres
News

William Carrier is Embracing His Role as a Scoring Threat

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19494193_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights' Logan Thompson is Being Molded into a True No. 1

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19494529_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Handle Ottawa, 4-1, to Sweep Season Series

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19493614_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19484077_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Now a Quarter Through the Season

By Aidan Champion
Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights Still in Search of a Complete Game
Gameday

Cassidy: 'When You're Playing Well, You Want to Play as Much as Possible'

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19483738_168390101_lowres
News

William Carrier Has First Multi-Goal Game of His Career in Vancouver

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres (5)
News

Cassidy Proud of Golden Knights' Resilience in Comeback Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19484080_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Show What They're Made of With Third-Period Comeback

By Aidan Champion