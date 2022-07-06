Season Review: William Karlsson

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson was one of the team's best players when he was brought on as one of the first members of the franchise back in 2017.

In Vegas' inaugural season, Karlsson played in all 82 games, totaling 43 goals and 35 assists. He also led the league in plus/minus (49) and shooting percentage (23.4).

Since then, the 29-year-old forward has been on a steady decline, most recently having registered just 12 goals and 23 assists in 67 games this past season.

Karlsson missed the entire month of November due to a broken foot. Even before going down, the forward only had recorded one goal and two assists in the first few weeks of the season.

One could imagine it's been a tough sight for fans to witness, considering what Karlsson has meant for the franchise. Especially since he played such a big role in Vegas' run to the Western Conference Finals the season prior, having posted seven points in the team's second-round conquering of the Colorado Avalanche (three goals and four assists).

Not much is looking too promising for the veteran, who will be approaching 30 once the 2022 season starts.

It wouldn't be surprising if a trade involving Karlsson is in the Golden Knights future.

At the same time, chemistry means a lot for a team, and Karlsson's bond with the franchise and those he came in with is one that has helped this team be successful in the past.

Regardless of how this offseason goes, there's a very good chance the forward sees the least amount of time on the ice yet for Vegas in the 2022 season, what with a healthy likely stepping into a bigger role as one of the team's premiere centers.

Karlsson is currently the franchise leader in plus/minus (83), short-handed goals (9), and hat tricks (three. He is second in games played (350), goals (108), points (254), and goals created (99.5).

Fans will look for the forward to have a bounce-back season in 2022, where he can continue to pad these records. For this to happen, though, Karlsson will need to remain healthy.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.