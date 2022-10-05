William Karlsson's Leadership Has Been Apparent in Preseason

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is going to be remembered as one of the first great forwards in franchise history.

But his work with the club is far from over.

Karlsson led the Golden Knights in their inaugural season with 43 goals but has since decreased exponentially in the category as the years have gone on.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy hopes he can get back to scoring goals at a high rate.

"In my time here, he's [been] a very quiet guy when you talk to him," Cassidy told the media after the Golden Knights' 4-3 preseason win on Tuesday. "Very smart, cerebral. He's one of the hardest working guys on the ice every day. His detail is terrific. I have zero complaints with how he conducts himself as a pro. So i hope he gets it back just because you cheer for guys like that, whether you're the coach, the team, a fan, or whoever. But we'll see. We'll see how it plays out."

One of the best lines of the Golden Knights' victory on Tuesday night consisted of Karlsson, Michael Amadio, and Brett Howden, a line that has highlighted Karlsson's veteran leadership.

Cassidy was impressed by the group's play in transition.

"That's to be expected," Cassidy said. "And with Karly, it will make people around him better. How he's got good wheels, can make plays to the middle, real soft hands for Amo, so I think if they manage the puck and they get themselves in good spots for the D in the neutral zone, they can be a really dangerous line. We saw it off the rush. So we're going to make sure we enjoy that part of their game and encourage it, but build their O-Zone play as well. And I thought they made a few little plays around the net -- I think Karly had one in the first period that was a really nice play off a forecheck, too."

Vegas will play the fifth game of its preseason when it faces the Los Angeles Kings in Salt Lake City, Utah at 6 p.m. PST on Thursday.

The Golden Knights will meet the Kings again on opening night.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.