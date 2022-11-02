Win Over Capitals Gives Vegas Momentum For Rest of Road Trip

The Vegas Golden Knights won the first of their five-game road trip on Tuesday when they overcame the Washington Capitals with a 3-2 overtime win.

A five-game road stretch looked like it might be exactly what the rest of the Pacific Division needed for the Vegas Golden Knights to cool off.

So far, that has not been the case, as the Golden Knights won the opening game of the trip in dramatic overtime fashion.

"Usually, if you're going to have a good road trip, the first one is a win of some sort and usually a character win," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after Vegas' win over the Washington Capitals. "So I would put that under that when you come from behind against any team in this league going down in the third, especially on the road.

"So who knows? We'll see -- we'll go on to the next nation's capital, but it's certainly a good start. And guys usually start feeling better about themselves when things like that happen, and also, when a guy like Will [Carrier] scores the tying goal. He's a grinder, he's a fourth-line guy, everyone's excited for him. So that sort of bonds the team as well."

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague felt mutual about the impact the win has on the road trip.

"I think it's huge," Hague told the media on Wednesday. "Kind of gets us off on the right foot, feeling good about the rest of the trip. I mean, it wasn't pretty by any means either, which I think kind of shows that we can stick with it. We never got out of it, even when our game wasn't where it needed to be. But we hung around and kind of got our feet underneath us a little bit and were able to find a way to get it done, which is always a good sign. That gets things rolling off the start and hopefully just carry momentum for the rest of the trip."

The Golden Knights' road stretch continues with a trip to Ottawa to face the Senators on Thursday at 4 p.m. PST.

