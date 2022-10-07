Win Over Kings Gives Bruce Cassidy Confidence For Opening Night

The Vegas Golden Knights got their revenge against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night when they defeated L.A., 6-4.

Not only was it a solid preseason win, but it gives Vegas momentum when it faces the Kings Tuesday to open the regular season.

The Golden Knights fell behind early, giving up two unanswered goals in the first period.

"I didn't like our start," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the victory. "We didn't start on time. Some of it is -- L.A. plays a kind of this sticky neutral zone where they got lots of bodies, and I thought we played into their strength and numbers and didn't manage the puck well enough. Eventually, simple play by [Brayden] McNabb to get it by the goalie, recover a forecheck, and it's in the net because we've got some skill to make a play. But we bought into that a little more as the game went on. You saw it in the second period.

"Now we have the advantage because I don't think their D are oversized, and you start playing them down low, we have some big bodies, now it tilts in our favor. So that was a good adjustment by our guys to buy into that and hopefully that's on their minds Tuesday when the puck drops up there right away."

Cassidy still has the task of solidifying his lines for opening night, but for now, the head coach likes the combinations he saw in Thursday's win.

"I liked [Jack] Eichel's line," Cassidy said. "I think they've been solid all preseason. Looked good in practice, they seem to have developed some chemistry. [Chandler Stephenson] and [Mark Stone] were good. We switched [Jonathan Marchessault] and [Brett] Howden up. I think [William Karlsson has] played real well, so [to] get him back to the familiar face in Marchy, I think it balances our attack better.

"I thought Brett did a really good job moving up. He added an element of speed and just straight-line play to the net. Sometimes in a line, you just need a guy in every line that's just going to get through the middle of the ice and go hard to the net. It worked today for half the game I thought. So we'll see where it leads us on Saturday."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.