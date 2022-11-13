Golden Knights' Win Streak Ends With 3-2 Loss to St. Louis

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the St. Louis Blues, 3-2, on Saturday.

All good things must come to an end.

The Vegas Golden Knights' nine-game win streak came to an end on Saturday night when they fell 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues in their return home from a five-game road trip.

Golden Knights forwards Phil Kessel and Reilly Smith were the goal-scorers for Vegas, while goaltender Adin Hill made 25 saves in the loss.

The Blues drew first blood, as forward Brandon Saad found the back of the net nearly halfway through the first period.

Just under a minute later, the Golden Knights responded with a goal from Smith. Chandler Stephenson was credited with the assist.

The two teams would then go scoreless until the 17:17 mark in the second period, as Kessel scored off assists from his linemates, William Karlsson and Paul Cotter.

Vegas would lead 2-1 until just under 4 minutes in the period when Blues forward Ivan Barbashev scored to even the game 2-2.

Within the same minute, St. Louis struck again, this time with a goal by Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly.

St. Louis would lead, 3-2, going into the second intermission, and that third goal would be all it needed.

Vegas would be hit with two penalties early in the third period, preventing the team to pick up any momentum out of intermission.

The Golden Knights will look to get back in the win column when they host the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. It will be Vegas' first divisional matchup of November.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.