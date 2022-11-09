Golden Knights' Win Streak Taking on a Life of Its Own

The Vegas Golden Knights' eight-game winning streak is the league's longest so far this season and is the club's second-longest in franchise history.

Even a lengthy road trip that the team will wrap up with one last stop in Buffalo in Thursday has not been able to rain on Vegas' parade.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the troubles with sustaining win streaks when he addressed the media on Monday, the day before Vegas won its eighth-straight game.

"I think you lose some of your details when you're on winning streaks," Cassidy said. "What I've always felt is eventually, your game, you lose a bit of that, but you still win because you're getting some bounces. I think it's the same thing when you're on a losing streak. The last two before you get out of it, you typically outplay the other team, but you're ringing it off the posts or what not. So I don't know if we're there yet or not, to be honest with you. I thought we played well in both Ottawa and Montreal for most of the game, but we had pockets where we let the team back in the game or weren't playing the right way. And to me, that's October hockey -- and November. Nobody's really at their 60-minute game."

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith has been a major contributor throughout this winning streak, most recently having scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals in Vegas' overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

"We're enjoying every minute of it," Smith told the media after Tuesday's contest. "It's tough to go on the road for a really long time, but I think we're doing a good job being with each other, having fun and experiencing this tough part of the season all together. But [we are] kind of rolling with the punches and finding ways to win games."

Not only is Vegas on an impressive win streak, but the team is also just a win away from sweeping its five-game inter-conference road trip.

"Road trips, they can be tough," Smith said. "A lot of times, you're just looking to balance out and be .500. We got off to a good start. We're just trying to keep that going. There's different guys that are chipping in every single night. So we win by a committee, and we're doing that right now."

The Golden Knights' matchup with the Sabres begins at 4 p.m. PST on Thursday.

