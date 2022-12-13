Previewing the Golden Knights' Upcoming Two-Game Road Trip

The Vegas Golden Knights are battling some adversity with nearly a handful of key contributors out of the lineup.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back on the road, this time for two inner-conference meetings.

Vegas will ironically face the best and the worst team in the Central Division, the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks, respectively.

Winnipeg has a strong hold on the division, leading with an 18-8-1 record and right on the Golden Knights' heels for the best record in the conference.

Vegas has already seen the Jets twice this season, having come away victorious in both meetings.

But Winnipeg is a much different team than the Golden Knights saw early on this season. The team has won six of its last eight contests, five of which have come against divisional opponents.

The Jets are fourth in the league in penalty-kill percentage, presenting themselves to be quite the test for a Vegas team that has been very reliant on the power play as of late, having scored five power-play goals in its last six contests.

This third meeting between two of the best in the west will take place Tuesday at Canada Life Centre.

Two days later, the Golden Knights will head to Chicago for their second game against the Blackhawks this season.

The two last played in Vegas' home opener when the Golden Knights shut out the Blackhawks 1-0.

Chicago has lost 18 of its last 20 games and is currently looking to end a three-game losing streak.

The team has struggled mightily defensively, allowing 3.54 goals per game and is in the bottom quarter of the league in penalty-kill percentage.

Vegas, however, is just ahead of the Blackhawks in that category, currently holding the 24th-worst penalty-kill percentage in the league.

Chicago's matchup with the Golden Knights at the United Center on Thursday will be the final game of its three-game homestand.

It will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday prior to welcoming Vegas into town.

Game time for the Golden Knights' game against Winnipeg is set for 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, while their meeting with Chicago will get started around 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

