Young line of Cotter, Leschyshyn, Rondbjerg Continues to Impress

Paul Cotter, Jake Leschyshyn, and Jonas Rondbjerg each got their first call-up to the Vegas Golden Knights last season, and their progress has only continued to trend upward through training camp.

All three forwards have been members of the Henderson Silver Knights over the past two seasons. Now it's looking like those days could very well be nearing an end.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the team's preseason overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday that a more impactful role with the top club could be in the trio's future as soon as this season.

"Paul was good again," Cassidy said. "Had the game-winning goal on the stick there, pops out of the corner in the third period, five-on-five stuff, right? He wasn't on the power play tonight, we gave other guys an opportunity. He still found ways to be a threat offensively. I believe he led our team in hits again. Those are some of the things he needs to bring: some physicality and some five-on-five offense and then see where it goes from there if there's more for him. But he's answered both games. I suspect we'll see more of Paul here going forward, and he's certainly earned that.

"The line -- I think Jake and Ronny play their game well. They're on pucks, they create offense in different ways than maybe the [Jack] Eichel [line]. [The Eichel line is] more of a natural line rush. These guys know they have to play behind teams, go get it, win foot races. And I think they've done a good job in training camp. We split them up yesterday, they were back together today. They've spent time in Henderson, right? So that's part of it when you have a good team. They get their seasoning and then at some point, they push through. And is this the year? It could very well be. It would be great to have some of those tough decisions to make, but so far, so good."

Vegas will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday in a rematch of Sunday night's preseason loss in Denver.

