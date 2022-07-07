Season Review: Zach Whitecloud

The 2021-22 season was Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud's best yet -- and by far.

In what was just his fourth NHL season, Whitecloud played in a career-best 59 games, with career-highs all across the board.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and notched 11 assists for a total of 19 points. He also had a team-high plus-minus, +21.

Whitecloud earned himself valuable minutes in the 2021 season, having averaged 18:48 minutes on ice.

While the young defenseman improved as an offensive asset, it was his defense that had the most impact. He was third on the team in blocks with 115 and registered 98 hits as well. One area Whitecloud could desperately improve on next season is his takeaways, having ranked 20th on the team in the statistic with just 13.

Whitecloud had a pair of two-goal games, including one in a Golden Knights victory against the Detroit Red Wings in what was the defenseman's first game back from a wrist injury. The second was Vegas' Dec. 12 win over the Minnesota Wild, which would ignite a five-game win streak for the franchise.

Whitecloud received a six-year contract extension last October that was worth just $2.75 million.

The up-and-coming defenseman just added a Silver Medal to his resume as a member of Team Canada in the 2022 IIHF World Championships. He played with fellow Golden Knights players Logan Thompson and Nicolas Roy.

There's a lot to look forward to in Whitecloud's game. He's inching closer and closer into a more prominent role, and he's proven he's on a positive trajectory with more ice time and game appearances.

Whitecloud's extension will keep him in Vegas for the foreseeable future. If he is to continue to progress and mold into the potential star he seems to be becoming, Whitecloud could establish himself as one of the best defenseman to ever suit up for the franchise.

Of course, imagining such a hypothetical involves looking way too far ahead, and that is not the right way to go about analyzing young talent. But for now, Whitecloud is getting better with each passing season, and that's all that matters for a player on the rise.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.