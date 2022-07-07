Skip to main content

Season Review: Zach Whitecloud

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud had his best season yet in 2021.

The 2021-22 season was Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud's best yet -- and by far.

In what was just his fourth NHL season, Whitecloud played in a career-best 59 games, with career-highs all across the board.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and notched 11 assists for a total of 19 points. He also had a team-high plus-minus, +21.

Whitecloud earned himself valuable minutes in the 2021 season, having averaged 18:48 minutes on ice. 

While the young defenseman improved as an offensive asset, it was his defense that had the most impact. He was third on the team in blocks with 115 and registered 98 hits as well. One area Whitecloud could desperately improve on next season is his takeaways, having ranked 20th on the team in the statistic with just 13. 

Whitecloud had a pair of two-goal games, including one in a Golden Knights victory against the Detroit Red Wings in what was the defenseman's first game back from a wrist injury. The second was Vegas' Dec. 12 win over the Minnesota Wild, which would ignite a five-game win streak for the franchise.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whitecloud received a six-year contract extension last October that was worth just $2.75 million.

The up-and-coming defenseman just added a Silver Medal to his resume as a member of Team Canada in the 2022 IIHF World Championships. He played with fellow Golden Knights players Logan Thompson and Nicolas Roy.

There's a lot to look forward to in Whitecloud's game. He's inching closer and closer into a more prominent role, and he's proven he's on a positive trajectory with more ice time and game appearances.

Whitecloud's extension will keep him in Vegas for the foreseeable future. If he is to continue to progress and mold into the potential star he seems to be becoming, Whitecloud could establish himself as one of the best defenseman to ever suit up for the franchise. 

Of course, imagining such a hypothetical involves looking way too far ahead, and that is not the right way to go about analyzing young talent. But for now, Whitecloud is getting better with each passing season, and that's all that matters for a player on the rise.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Zach Whitecloud
Zach Whitecloud

USATSI_18100322_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Zach Whitecloud

By Aidan Champion20 seconds ago
USATSI_18054869_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights to Play in First NHL Game in Boise, Idaho in 25 Years

By Aidan Champion2 hours ago
USATSI_10445746_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Key Dates to Look For on Golden Knights' 2022-23 Schedule

By Aidan Champion15 hours ago
USATSI_18100334_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Jack Eichel

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
USATSI_18080920_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Michael Amadio

By Aidan ChampionJul 6, 2022
USATSI_18160352_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: William Karlsson

By Aidan ChampionJul 6, 2022
USATSI_14861654_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy Thinks a Title is Very Possible

By Aidan ChampionJul 5, 2022
USATSI_17358556_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Brayden McNabb

By Aidan ChampionJul 5, 2022
USATSI_17891742_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Jonathan Marchessault

By Aidan ChampionJul 5, 2022