Mark Stone Scores Twice in Golden Knights' Much-Needed Home Victory

The Vegas Golden Knights finally ended their winning drought at home on Wednesday night, scoring four third-period goals to put away the Arizona Coyotes 5-2.

Vegas earned goals from four different players, including two from team captain Mark Stone, who scored both a power-play and short-handed goal.

The Golden Knights out shot the Coyotes 34 to 23.

The home team was aggressive early on, posting 13 shots on goal compared to Arizona's four in the first period. Even so, just like the past couple games of this homestand, the Golden Knights were unable to execute, as both teams were held scoreless heading into the first intermission.

Vegas finally got on the board when it was granted its second power-play opportunity of the contest early in the second period. The power-play goal came from defenseman Daniil Miromanov less than 3 and a half minutes into the period, his second goal of the season.

But the Coyotes answered almost immediately with a goal from Juuso Valimaki just over a minute later.

The game would stay tied at 1-1 for the remainder of the period.

Arizona was given its first power-play chance of the night less than 3 minutes into the third, but the Vegas penalty kill held firm to hold off the advantage and keep the game at a stalemate.

Roughly 3 minutes later, the Golden Knights were awarded a power play of their own when Coyotes forward Clayton Keller went to the box for an interference penalty.

Again, nothing would come of it for Vegas, but less than 3 minutes later, Keller was sent off the ice again, this time for cross-checking.

The Golden Knights finally executed, with Stone deflecting in the power-play goal to regain the one-goal lead for Vegas.

Less than a minute later, the Golden Knights struck again when forward William Carrier found the back of the net on a three-on-way breakaway, stretching Vegas' lead to two goals with just over half a period to go.

But Arizona was stubborn, quickly responding with a goal of its own from forward Christian Fischer less than 2 minutes later.

It was a one-goal game yet again with a bit over 8 minutes remaining in the period.

Momentum seemed to tilt the Coyotes' way less than half a minute later when a penalty against Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar gave the visitors a power-play chance to tie the game.

Instead, Vegas was the team to benefit, as Stone rebounded a saved shot to earn himself a short-handed goal on the evening, extending the lead back to two.

With less than 3 minutes to go in the period, it was Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio's turn to join in on the scoring action and put the game away with a tip-in goal, his first goal in 17 games.

Finally, for just the second time this month, the Golden Knights were able to call themselves victors at T-Mobile Arena.

The club will look to cap off its four-game homestand with a win on Friday when it faces the St. Louis Blues for the second time this season.

