Where the Vegas Golden Knights' Mindset Stands After 13-2 Start

Nothing has been getting in the way of the Vegas Golden Knights this month, as the team has now extended its winning streak to nine games after a 7-4 win in Buffalo on Thursday.

Their streak has led to a 13-2 start, the best record in the NHL and the longest in Vegas' six years as a franchise.

The incredible play follows a down year in which the Golden Knights missed the postseason for the very first time.

"We think we feel like we didn't make the playoffs because we were missing a lot of guys," Golden Knights captain Mark Stone told the media after Thursday's contest. "But you never know. We came into the season ready to go. Knew that we had character in the locker room, but you never really know if we're -- we had a bad season -- so you never really know exactly how you're going to start. But with the character in the locker room, the camp we had, the energy in the locker room, I'm not surprised how we've faired in the first 15 [games]."

As exciting as may be to imagine the heights this team could reach, the club is simply focused on taking it one game at a time.

"I can't comment on the ceiling," said Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. "I think, for our group, it's just important to take it a game at a time. And that's what we've been doing. I think we're a tight group in here, and we all care about each other, and we stick together, and we don't look past any opponents, and I think that's important. We have some veteran guys in here that have done some winning and we have a good group of younger guys that are hungry and play hard. And we're well coached and our goaltenders have played very well, so we take it a game at a time here, and that's kind of been our mindset. We don't want to look too far ahead. Listen, this is a long season and there's a lot of ebbs and flows to it."

