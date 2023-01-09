Has Calle Jarnkrok's Recent Play Cooled a Need for the Maple Leafs to Trade for a Top-Six Forward?

Calle Jarnkrok has played his best hockey since returning from a groin injury on Dec. 20. Is he the undisputed solution on Toronto's second line with Mitch Marner and John Tavares? Or should the Maple Leafs still look for an upgrade?

PHILADELPHIA — Calle Jarnkrok had some difficulty adjusting to his new surroundings.

Signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent this past summer to a four-year, $8.4 million contract, the forward struggled to find his fit. He bounced around on the third line as players like Denis Malgin (traded to the Colorado Avalanche) and Nick Robertson (injured shoulder) took turns playing on the team's second line centered by John Tavares.

But since returning from a groin injury on Dec. 20, Jarnkrok has produced at a torrid pace with four goals and 11 points in his last nine games. He was reunited with Tavares and Mitch Marner when he returned and on Sunday he had a goal and two assists to help his Maple Leafs down the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2.

"Playing with that line helps, you get more ice time," Jarnkrok said of his recent play. "It gets easier to get into the game as well."

In the nine games since his return, Jarnkrok has generated more scoring than he has allowed in eight of those contests at even strength. And his expected goals rating is off the charts.

Time Frame Games Played Goals Points xGF% at 5-on-5 Before Groin Injury 25 5 9 45 Return from Injury Dec.20/22 9 4 11 69

Head coach Sheldon Keefe feels the three weeks away helped slow things down for Jarnkrok.

"When you come into a new team and he arrived shortly before training camp and things were moving real fast, and he's got a new family and stuff, it takes some time," Keefe explained. "I think the injury really helped sort of settle things down, allowed him some time to get comfortable and work on his game. Ever since he's been back he's been terrific."

Jarnkrok tied the knot with his longtime partner Sanna just days before he signed with Toronto.

But as well as Jarnkrok has played since his return, it is players like Tavares and Marner who have also reaped the benefits.

"He's just really consistent with his play and you know what to expect from him every night," Tavares said of Jarnkrok. "When the opportunities are there he has a good nose for making plays and finishing plays off. You just see a solid and complete game for him."

Jarnkrok has not only been able to create chances for Tavares, but he also has the ability to finish.

"He's always just been speedy and makes plays when he gets open ice," Marner said of Jarnkrok. "But at the same time, he's not afraid to go to the net and draw people towards him."

As Jarnkrok continues to establish his fit, he's making a stronger case to become a permanent solution on that second line.

Although there are very attractive trade possibilities, Toronto's thin salary cap situation might prove difficult to acquire one of the big fish up front between now and the NHL trade deadline on Mar. 3.

Sure, there could be some other long-term injuries that might happen between now and then that might create some additional room, but if everyone not named Jake Muzzin stays healthy, there may only be one move that is possible (without parting ways with a roster player).

The Leafs have seen what can happen when they make the wrong move in this regard. They acquired Nick Foligno in April of 2021 to fill a similar role, but injuries curbed those plans and it cost Toronto a first-round draft pick.

They have to get it right, and if Jarnkrok continues to trend upward in his top-six, maybe the move is somewhere else.

"He does a good job defensively and when the puck, he can make a play on it and when he's the trigger guy, he's able to finish," Keefe said of Jarnkrok.

That sounds like they have what they are looking for in that position. At least, for right now.