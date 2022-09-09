Skip to main content

Marlies Re-Sign Joseph Blandisi to One-Year Contract

The 28-year-old forward returns to the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate after initially joining the team on a professional tryout back in December.
The Toronto Marlies continue to fill out their roster as training camp nears and that will include the return of forward Joseph Blandisi.

The Markham, Ontario native signed a one-year deal, the club announced on Friday. He initially joined the club in December on a professional tryout, which was converted to an AHL contract in March.

The 28-year-old Blandisi scored 12 goals and had 29 points in 43 games with the Marlies during the 2021-22 season.

Given his productivity, Blandisi is poised to have a big role with the Marlies this season.

A sixth-round pick (162nd) overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2012 NHL Draft, Blandisi appeared in 101 NHL games spread out between the New Jersey Devils, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

During the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Blandisi was on back-to-back, one-year, two-way NHL contracts with the Montreal Canadiens, but he never saw time with the big club.  He spent his entire time with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

