Skip to main content

Marlies Sign Danny DeKeyser to Professional Tryout (PTO)

The defenseman was released from his PTO with the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 4
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Marlies have added to their depth on the back end.

The AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Wednesday that they have signed the defenseman to a professional tryout (PTO).

DeKeyser has spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. The 32-year-old had 11 assists in 59 games with the club last season.

With injuries hitting the Maple Leafs blue line, adding DeKeyser will help the AHL club deal with some potential call ups that could happen at the position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin injured his neck in the second period of the team’s 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Victor Mete, who was called up on Sunday, may take Muzzin’s place ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday and another player may get called up from the Marlies as a reserve ahead of the club’s road through Winnipeg, Las Vegas and California.

The Maple Leafs are currently at the maximum allowable 50 contract limit. Should the Leafs decide they want to convert DeKeyser’s PTO into an NHL standard player contract, they would need to shed a contract to do so.

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Danny DeKeyser
Danny DeKeyser

AD3E4DAB-FDEE-4C4E-98DE-FA1983910C1A
Marlies

Marlies Sign Danny DeKeyser to Professional Tryout (PTO)

By David Alter
62FE7B55-C4F0-4C3E-A24A-E9E5E46E7D2A
Analysis

The NHL Salary Cap Might Go Up By $4.5 Million Next Season, How Will That Affect the Maple Leafs?

By David Alter
A4DAFFF2-D1B3-4444-A5AC-488BB0F93289
News

Maple Leafs Fans Voiced Frustration by Booing Team During Loss to Coyotes

By David Alter
3E034DC0-FBA2-4295-9AC4-6F02D4778253
News

Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Leaves Game Against Coyotes With Neck Injury

By David Alter
CD158076-28AD-4265-8476-F5637F423CE8
News

Report: Borje Salming No Longer Able to Speak as Maple Leafs Legend Continues Battle with ALS

By David Alter
F28C2487-EF05-40DE-B851-A1B15AC0B2A7
News

Why Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews is Making an Effort to be More Physical This Season

By David Alter
1EDC2839-9156-49D8-A22F-D0CCFDE2D9C0
News

Ilya Samsonov’s ‘Mission’ as Maple Leafs’ Starter Continues vs. Coyotes, Odds, Where to Watch

By David Alter
Simmonds99
News

Wayne Simmonds Breaks Down Week in Limbo Before Recall with Maple Leafs

By David Alter