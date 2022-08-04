Rich Clune Aims to Bring Experience with 'Humility' in New Role with Maple Leafs

The thought of ending his professional hockey playing career entered Rich Clune's mind hours after his Toronto Marlies concluded their regular season just a couple of months ago. The club had narrowly missed out on the Calder Cup playoffs and rather than reacting to the disappointment of that moment, the Toronto-native took some time to contemplate what was next.

"I very slowly allowed myself to process everything," Clune said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Group. "And as the days went on it continued to be apparent that I was ready to retire from playing and start a new chapter in my life."

Clune officially announced his retirement on Thursday. Simultaneously, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that the 35-year-old would join the club's player development staff.

There was never any desire to see what else was out there for him. He remains loyal to the club that allowed him to come home shortly after telling his story in his own words.

"I was ready to retire in Toronto and walk away in good health and I couldn't be happier," Clune said. "I think it could go without saying that it's never easy to end professionally playing your sport, but I'm in a good place and I'll continue to grow and learn and evolve. There are a lot of things I want to do in life and this has been an amazing chapter, but I'm ready for a new chapter."

In 2013, Clune, a member of the Nashville Predators at the time, opened up to ESPN about his personal battle with substance abuse. He continued spreading that message in 2015 when he penned a piece in his own words with The Players' Tribune. Just days after the Tribune piece, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Clune to an AHL contract.

The Maple Leafs were going through a re-build at the time and Clune quickly became a popular member of the Marlies dressing room. During the 2015-16 season, he was a helpful veteran presence for prospect forwards like William Nylander and Zach Hyman, who graduated to the Maple Leafs later that season. Clune himself received his own opportunity when his AHL contract was converted to a two-way contract with the Maple Leafs. He played in 19 games with the Leafs and recorded four assists.

Whenever Clune is asked about his path in hockey, he's insistent that he has no regrets. He felt his experience in battling back from addiction helped shape the person that he is today. It's the same approach he intends to impart when he officially starts in his new role in player development beginning Aug. 15.

"I'm not completely different from the man I was seven years ago but I'm always changing and I'm always trying to learn new things, look at things with an open mind and obviously try to understand, sort of, the concept of humility," Clune said. "I think that's been a major key in my approach to anything I do in my life and I just want to continue to do that and just enjoy every moment."

Much like Jason Spezza, who also made the decision to step away from his playing days and join the front office as special assistant to general manager Kyle Dubas, Clune will spend the early days in his new role learning the ropes. He'll report to assistant general manager Hayley Wickenheiser, who like Clune, has multiple interests outside of hockey.

"I very much look to people like that who work extremely hard at a number of different professions," Clune said of Wickenheiser. "Not to say I'm working on a medical degree like her, but to learn from her and work from her, I'm extremely fortunate."

Two years ago, Clune released a documentary about his life titled 'Hi, My Name is Dicky'. While acting remains a passion of his, in the short term that will be on hold as he gets accustomed to his new role.

"I'll continue to explore different things in the future, but I'm really looking forward to getting involved and getting going in the next few weeks here."

