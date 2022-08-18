Toronto Marlies sign Brandon Kruse to One-Year Deal

The Toronto Marlies announced the signing of forward Brandon Kruse to a one-year deal on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Kruse scored three goals and had 26 points in 38 games with Boston College last season. He also signed a professional tryout agreement with the Henderson Silver Knights, picking up one assist in three games. Before last season, the Michigan native spent four years with Bowling Green State University where he had 38 goals and 142 points in 1512 games.. Kruse was originally selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

