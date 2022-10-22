Skip to main content

A More Physical Auston Matthews Is Drawing More Penalties This Season

Auston Matthews is taking the hits while delivering them. It has resulted in the star forward leading the NHL in net penalties with six drawn and none taken.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WINNIPEG — Auston Matthews admitted that the cross-check he received from Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn toward the end of the first period of Thursday's 3-2 overtime win stung him for more than 24 hours, leading to a day off from practice to recover.

But in the end, it might have been worth it.

Matthews followed that incident by drawing a pair of penalties. The first one was a tripping call by Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen at the start of the second period and that translated into a power-play goal for Alex Kerfoot. Although Toronto didn't score on Matthews' second drawn penalty, the call came at a critical time in the game midway through the third period with both teams tied 2-2.

"I think I'm just trying to read off what they're trying to do and get body position and kind of force them to take a penalty," Matthews said of his approach.

Matthews struggled to draw penalties last season. On December 7, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe mused about the standard of officiating when he noted that, up until that point, his star forward had not drawn an even-strength penalty all season.

"Which is strange considering how much he has the puck and how involved he is," Keefe said at the time.

The problem didn't improve. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Mar. 10, the Maple Leafs were tied 4-4 in overtime when Matthews was the recipient of a hold by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. There was no call and the defenseman scored the OT winner on the same play.

"It's early in the season, we'll see how it goes and how things are called throughout the season, Keefe said. "Early on he's getting those calls. At the same time, he's engaged and involved in a lot of stuff that's happening, physically."

Matthews has just one goal and three points in five games this season. It's certainly low for his standard of play, but much of that has to do with his team's early struggles on the power play, particularly with the first unit that features Toronto's top stars.

But getting more penalty calls should help translate into more power-play chances and more offense in the long run.

And that should free up Matthews, as well.

"Naturally, it should give him some space over time," Keefe said of Matthews. "If the opponents are going to start getting those calls, the opponent is going to have to be a little more conscious of what they're doing."

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews
Auston Matthews

Matthews
News

A More Physical Auston Matthews Is Drawing More Penalties This Season

By David Alter
Engvall
News

Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe Believes Previous Ankle Injury Could Explain Pierre Engvall's Early-Season Struggles

By David Alter
Clifford
News

Maple Leafs add Kyle Clifford to Give Team a 'Boost' Ahead of Anticipated Physical Game Against Jets

By David Alter
Simmonds99
News

Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds to Make Season Debut Against Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

By David Alter
Robertson11
News

Nick Robertson Smashes the Salary Cap Ceiling in Maple Leafs' Win Against Stars

By David Alter
538F4658-7128-431C-863D-74B3351DB8B2
News

Maple Leafs Unveil Reverse Retro Jersey For 2022-23 Season

By David Alter
Robertson
News

Nick Robertson, Victor Mete to Make Maple Leafs Season Debuts Against Dallas Stars, Odds, Where to Watch

By David Alter
3C0DA627-7C8D-4660-A872-0B4D5664AF50
News

Sheldon Keefe Clarifies Comments About Maple Leafs ‘Elite Players’

By David Alter