After Injury to Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs Call Up Nick Robertson, Wayne Simmond and Victor Mete

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn't waste any time adding players to their roster on Sunday.

The team announced that they called up forwards Nick Robertson and Wayne Simmonds. The club also called up Victor Mete.

Robertson had a solid training camp with the Maple Leafs, but was the victim of his own roster flexibility and the club's cap constraints. The 21-year-old did not require waivers to be sent down, while Denis Malgin did. The 25-year-old Malgin received the final roster spot.

Simmonds was cut from the team but was never officially added to the Toronto Marlies roster, despite being assigned. He continued to skate with Maple Leafs skills and development staff while the team put an email to 31 other NHL clubs offering up Simmonds in a trade.

It's been reported that Simmonds was looking to join a Stanley Cup contender. He has a 10-team modified no-trade clause.

Mete had a good run during Toronto's training camp and looked like he might be able to squeak out a roster spot after Jake Muzzin was one of my defensemen with injuries. Muzzin recovered from back discomfort early on. Rasmus Sandin later joined the club after signing a two-year, $2.8 million contract and that left Mete on the outside looking in.

The Maple Leafs were right up against the salary cap with a minimum of 20 players on their roster before Matt Murray injured his adductor during his team's morning skate. Toronto placed him on LTIR and were able to use his cap hit to call up the additional players.

The Leafs have a pair of home games against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars this week before heading out on Friday for their first extended road trip of the season that goes to Winnipeg, Las Vegas and California.