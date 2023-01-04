Auston Matthews Becomes Fastest Maple Leafs Player to Reach 500 Points in Shootout Loss to Blues

Matthews picked up the secondary assist on William Nylander's second-period goal as part of a two-point night.

Auston Matthews continues to put his name in the Toronto Maple Leafs' history books.

The 25-year-old picked up the secondary assist on William Nylander's goal in the second period to pick up career point No. 500 and became the fastest player in franchise history to reach the milestone by doing it in 445 NHL games.

The previous team-record pace to 500 points was held by former Maple Leafs captains Mats Sundin and Rick Vaive who reached the mark in 495 games.

"I think there's definitely some special meaning behind it with the history of this organization and the players that have come and worn this jersey before us," Matthews said following a 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. "I've been fortunate every year to play with some great players and have a great team around us. So it definitely means a lot."

Matthews also picked up his 501st NHL point when he scored his 19th goal of the season late in the second period. He became the fifth fastest NHLer to reach 500 points among active players.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native is also the fourth fastest American to reach 500 NHL points, sitting 15 games behind Jeremy Roenick.

Matthews took the NHL by storm when he record his first four NHL points in his very first game. They were all goals and he became the first player in league history to score four goals in his NHL debut.

Last season, Matthews surpassed another one of Vaive's records when he set the team record for goals in a season with 60 goals in 73 games.

Mitch Marner is set to pass Sandin and Vaive's 495-game mark to 500 points. He has 498 points through 465 NHL games.