Auston Matthews Calls Toronto 'Home', Fully Aware of Contract Status with the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews couldn't help but crack a smile when he was asked about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs on several occasions.

"I appreciate the question, but I'm not going to be entertaining this question all year. I understand why you guys want to talk about it," Matthews said on Maple Leafs Media Day. "But at the same time, there's nothing that can be done. I'm under contract for two more years. I can't extend for another 10 months so I'll just kind of leave it at that."

And he's right.

Most players aren't asked about their future with a team so far in advance.

But Matthews isn't most players.

The NHL's most valuable player from last season has been the cornerstone of the Maple Leafs' build since he was drafted by the club with the first overall pick in 2016.

The native of Scottsdale, Arizona burst onto the season by winning the Calder Trophy, handed out to the NHL's rookie of the year, for the 2016-17 season by scoring 40 goals. Four of those tallies came in his NHL debut on Oct. 12, 2016.

The reigning two-time Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner for scoring the most goals in the league, he became the first NHL player to notch 60 last season, the first since Steven Stamkos accomplished the feat in 2012.

And while fans can't get enough of Matthews, he appears to share the same love for the city.

"I think I've been pretty clear I've loved my time here," Matthews said. "I really like playing in the city of Toronto. I consider it home now."

"That may not be music to the ears of Arizona Coyotes fans who are hoping to one day see their prodigal son return home for good.

There isn't a day that goes by that you don't see social media posts from Coyotes fans (or Leafs haters) who are posting about Matthews' imminent departure.

The reality of the situation is Matthews' desire to win and where Toronto appears to be going is what will ultimately dictate Matthews' course beyond his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

"Just the way the city has embraced me, my family, I've just kind of grown comfortable in my own skin here," Matthews continued. "It's not easy to do that at times, but I just think it's a special place to play. A lot of history here and it's an honor to wear the Maple Leaf on my chest."

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dybas signed Matthews to a five-year contract extension worth $11.634 million on Feb. 5, 2019. It was criticized by some, not so much for its salary-cap hit, but for its short term that only bought one year of eligible unrestricted free agency.

What could Matthews get under a new deal?

Nathan MacKinnon will be the salary cap leader on an annual basis beginning in 2023-24 when his newly-signed, eight-year, $100,800,000 contract

By the time 2024-25 rolls around, the NHL's salary cap is expected to finally see an increase beyond it's incremental $1 million bump. And the sky could be the limit given Matthews' trajectory.