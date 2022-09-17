Skip to main content

Auston Matthews in Favor of Changing Up Maple Leafs Goal Song

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been using ‘You Make My Dream’s (Come True)’ by Hall & Oates over the last few seasons.
Nobody lit up the lamp in the NHL more than Auston Matthews last season so he was likely the right member of the Toronto Maple Leafs to ask about the team’s current goal song.

The club has used Hall & Oates 1980 single ‘You Make My Dreams (Come True)’ over the last few seasons but there have mixed reviews on social media about the tune.

Matthews was a guest on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends show and said he’s at least open the idea of a change.

“I wouldn’t mind hearing something different, maybe switching it up,” Matthews told Tim Micallef. “Change it up. Switch it up. Maybe see if we can get something else going and go on a nice little run. I’m always open to change but if they want to keep the same one going, I’m fine as well.”

Other Leafs goal songs

The club has had its current goal song since 2018 after years of experimentation. The Maple Leafs used ‘Kernkraft 400’ by German techno artist Zombie Nation since they moved into Scotiabank Arena back in 1999 and it had a run of 14 years until around 2013. It’s the same song that the Boston Bruins use at their home games and the Leafs were likely scarred from using it again after how much they heard the tune in Game 7 of their first round playoff series with the club. That’s when they blew a 4-1 lead in the third period and ended up losing the series in overtime.

In the following season, the Leafs have tried some new songs. One of them was ‘Harlem Shake’ by Baauer. Another ill-fated experiment was ‘Best Day of My Life’ by American Authors. That one last maybe just two games.

Another song that had an extended run was Technotronic’s 1989 dance hit ‘Move This’. The Leafs used during the 1990s at Maple Leaf Gardens for years.

Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews in Favor of Changing Up Maple Leafs Goal Song

