Skip to main content

Auston Matthews Plans to Throw From the Mound for First Pitch at Blue Jays Game on Tuesday

Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Auston Matthews played baseball growing up. On Tuesday he’ll demonstrate his skills when he throws the first pitch at the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auston Matthews’ throwing ability will be on display on Tuesday when the Toronto Maple Leafs’ star center tosses the ceremonial first pitch at Rogers Centre when the Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees.

Matthews’ father Brian was a pitcher back in the day and Auston played both baseball and hockey in Scottsdale, Arizona before settling in on hockey.

“I wasn’t much of a pitcher. I had a pretty wild arm so I usually caught,” Matthews recalled. “I pitched a little bit, but not very good.”

The 25-year-old Matthews played some Little League and travel baseball before he ended up putting all of his focus on hockey. Although it’s been a long time since he has picked thrown a baseball, he’s confident in his ability to get the ball over the plate. 

He intends to throw from the mound on the rubber.

“I think you have to throw from the rubber for sure. Which makes it a bit difficult because you see how high up they are and it definitely throws you off a bit,” Matthews said. “I think the right way to do it is to definitely throw from the rubber.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mitch Marner threw out the first pitch in a Blue Jays game five years ago. Initially, he said he was going to throw from in front of the mound before former Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman convinced him to move back to the mound.

Marner managed to get the ball across and within the range of not embarrassing himself.

Matthews’ teammates will be watching closely to see how he performs.

“There might be a little extra pressure,” Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “He was talking about using some Spider Tack, we’ll get the umps out and make sure it’s legal.

“He’s a good athlete so I’m sure he’ll be fine. He might throw some offspeed stuff. We’ll see.”

In This Article (3)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays
Auston Matthews
Auston Matthews

D9032D29-D65F-43B7-BFE8-66CFE62C2CAF
News

Auston Matthews Plans to Throw From the Mound for First Pitch at Blue Jays Game on Tuesday

By David Alter
49EB26D3-DBA1-4E29-8D36-CC5B6B708AAB
News

Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury

By David Alter
2EBC4EC7-756D-4566-AA73-90AF445FD431
News

How Victor Mete May Crack The Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Lineup

By David Alter
0626C00B-B8EE-425D-A7F7-A84B3E941343
News

Maple Leafs’ Adam Gaudette Out ‘Day-to-Day’ with Shoulder Injury

By David Alter
D96563F4-338B-4345-BD09-406B0BC665A4
News

Can Denis Malgin Make the Maple Leafs Roster out of Training Camp?

By David Alter
BuntingForsberg
News

Why the Maple Leafs are playing the Senators twice at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday

By David Alter
AlexKerfoot
News

Alex Kerfoot Reflects on Game 6, Aims to Help Maple Leafs Push Forward to Playoffs Success

By David Alter
Samsonov
News

Ilya Samsonov Turned Down More Years with Another Club to Bet on Himself With the Maple Leafs

By David Alter