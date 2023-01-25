Auston Matthews to be Mic’d Up for US TV Broadcast of Toronto Maple Leafs Game Against New York Rangers

Matthews was also mic’d up for a games last season against the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans south of the border are in for a treat as Auston Matthews will be mic’d up his team’s game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Veteran TNT hockey director Paul Hemming disclosed the information on his personal Twitter account.

It’s likely that Sportsnet will also carry some of the sound of Matthews as NHL rightsholders are in a 100 percent resources share, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Regardless, the audio will be available on digital platforms as well. Last season, Matthews was mic’d up for a games against the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes.

It’ll be the first time that Matthews is playing in a US national televised game this season (not including games on streaming channel ESPN+). On Jan. 12, the Maple Leafs visited the Detroit Red Wings for a game on ESPN, but Matthews missed the contest with an undisclosed injury.