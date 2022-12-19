Skip to main content

Calle Jarnkrok Dealt With Groin Injury Since Maple Leafs ‘First Trip,’ Expected to Return Against Lightning

Jarnkrok returned to his second-line role in his first practice on Monday and is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning after tweaking his groin, an injury that  had been with him for a while.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a rotating cast of characters see time in a second-line left winger role this season, but it’s clear that Sheldon Keefe’s favorite player in that spot was Calle Jarnkrok.

“We’ve missed him and you can just kind of see it in the practice,” the Maple Leafs coach said of Jarnkrok on Monday. “It makes a difference to me having him out there and it’ll make a difference to our lineup as well.”

Jarnkrok said he’s been dealing with a groin injury since the team’s “first trip” and it had been getting worse since that time. That appears to be why his absence from the lineup was so sudden when the team announced the injury following his last game on Nov. 30 against the San Jose Sharks.

Now the 31-year-old forward “feels good” and provided he feels the same when he wakes up in the morning on Tuesday, he’ll slot right back in with John Tavares and Mitch Marner when the Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Playing with those guys they make it easy for me,” Jarnkrok said. “I keep playing my game and work as hard as I can and get some pucks for those guys.”

Jarnkrok struggled to produce offensively this season, although his admission of tweaking his groin could explain a some of it. When he played his last four games with Tavares and Marner, he generated a goal and two assists in that span in what was his most productive stretch before he was shut down with the injury.

Although he has only taken part in one practice before playing, the Swedish forward has been skating with development staff in Toronto for the past week. Had the Leafs practiced during their two-game road trip in New York and Washington last week, the plan would have been for Jarnkrok’s to take part.

“He very much looks ready and he says he’s ready,” Keefe said. “So as long as he is ok in the morning we expect to see him back.”

The Maple Leafs signed Jarkrok to a four-year, $8.4 million contract this summer. He has five goals and nine points in 25 games this season.

Toronto is banking on Jarkrok to recapture the spark he found with Matthews and Tavares in those four games before his injury. He replaces Denis Malgin, who was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Dryden Hunt.

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Calle Jarnkrok
Calle Jarnkrok

Jarn
News

Calle Jarnkrok Dealt With Groin Injury Since Maple Leafs ‘First Trip,’ Expected to Return Against Lightning

By David Alter
65866EF4-2435-4BE8-A798-7448B4720E4F
News

Why the Maple Leafs Traded Denis Malgin and Acquired Dryden Hunt from Colorado

By David Alter
9F422605-A6B1-4D05-B6DA-80EB2DA7636D
News

Maple Leafs to Wear Black Justin Bieber Collaboration Flipside Jerseys For At Least Three More Games This Season

By David Alter
3E2200BE-6B13-4BEB-A061-23FB82CBB57B
News

Maple Leafs Avoid Injury Scare with Timothy Liljegren, Call up Mac Hollowell

By David Alter
B2D7FA90-6621-4F2C-87D4-463188E038FF
News

Why the Maple Leafs Might Deploy Five Forwards on Their Top Power Play Against the Capitals on Saturday

By David Alter
FB814AA5-0A62-4782-BCE8-4A6490419B03
News

Morgan Rielly’s Return to Skates ‘Imminent’, ‘A Ways Away’ From Playing for Maple Leafs, Sheldon Keefe Says

By David Alter
68714F19-8898-4376-8633-1F8F6A253413
News

Maple Leafs Part Ways with Defensive Prospect Axel Rindell, Open Up Needed Contract Slot

By David Alter
Samsonov
News

How Ilya Samsonov Has Changed His Game with the Maple Leafs

By David Alter