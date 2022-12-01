Calle Jarnkrok Leaves Maple Leafs Game Against Sharks with Groin Injury

Calle Jarnkrok did not finish the Toronto Maple Leafs' game against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday due to a groin injury.

The veteran forward last skated in a shift with 6:51 remaining in the second period and went to the locker room shortly afterwards.

It's not clear on what play Jarnkrok injured his groin. he had been skating on the team's second line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner for the past four games, including Wednesday's game against San Jose.

With Jarnkrok out of the game, Nick Robertson moved up to the second-line spot to fill in. Robertson started the game on the fourth line.

Signed to a four-year, $8.4 million contract this past summer, the 31-year-old has five goals and nine points in 25 regular season games.

More to come...