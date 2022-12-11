Skip to main content

Crowd Erupts as Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to 22 Games Against Flames

Mitch Marner picked up the secondary assist on William Nylander's power-play goal for Toronto against the Calgary Flames.
When you are hot, you're hot and Mitch Marner continues to put points on the board.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward picked up the secondary assist on William Nylander's power-play goal at 17:10 of the first period to extend his team-record points streak t 22 games.

It wasn't immediately clear that Marner had picked up a point on the play until Maple Leafs public address announced that Mike Ross announced Marner on the scoring play. The Scotiabank Arena crowd erupted in cheers. Shortly after, the arena scoreboard showed Marner on the screen and the crowd gave the Thornhill, Ontario native a standing ovation.

Appropriately enough, it was Nylander who scored the goal after he was asked earlier in the morning about how the team is handling Marner's run.

"We haven't really talked about it," Nylander said with a smile. "I guess we'll talk about it however long it continues. I haven't said or wanted to say too much about it."

The 25-year-old broke the franchise record points streak last week against the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of a two-goal performance, eclipsing the previous mark of 18 that was jointly held by Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk.

Marner has recorded at least one point in 27 of Toronto's 29 regular season games.

Developing....

