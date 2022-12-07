Skip to main content

Depleted Maple Leafs' Defense Takes Another Hit, Victor Mete Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Stars

The Toronto Maple Leafs' defenseman was injured in the first period and did not return.

DALLAS — Another game and another injured defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Victor Mete sustained a lower-body injury when took a hit along the board from Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa.

The Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed that the defenseman would not return to the game.

Mete had been in the lineup in each of Toronto's past six games after spending a stretch of time with the Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs are already without Morgan Rielly (knee), Jake Muzzin (spine) and Jordie Benn (upper-body). Toronto is also without TJ Brodie, but he could be nearing a return after taking part in his first full practice since suffering an oblique injury on Nov. 11 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

The Leafs signed the 24-year-old Mete to a one-year, $750,000 contract this summer.

More to come... 

