DEVELOPING: Ilya Samsonov Makes Surprise Start in Goal for Maple Leafs over Matt Murray

Matt Murray led his team out for warmup for his scheduled start, but it was Ilya Samsonov who led the team out before the anthem started.

Ilya Samsonov became the first Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender this season to make five consecutive starts in goal this season in unexpected fashion when he was thrust into starting duties that initially belonged to Matt Murray.

When warmups began, Murray led the team out. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, William Nylander took a shot in warmup that appeared to catch the goaltender up high.

During the broadcast, Sportsnet's Chris Cuthbert said that Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe would update the status of Murray.

Of note, Murray was on the team's bench to watch the game.

Samsonov was initially given the night off to rest after making four starts. Keefe admitted earlier in the day that the team was pushing it by going with the red-hot Samsonov on Wednesday against the New York Rangers.

Murray hasn't seen the net since allowing four goals on eight shots on Jan. 17 against the Florida Panthers. Samsonov came on in relief of Murray that night and made 11 saves on 11 shots in a 5-4 comeback overtime victory.

