Erik Kallgren Debuts New Goalie Mask Paying Tribute to Maple Leafs’ Great Borje Salming

The Toronto Marlies unveiled the Kallgren’s new mask designed by David Gunnarsson paying tribute to the late Borje Salming.

Erik Kallgren is paying tribute to Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming with a new goalie mask design.

The Toronto Marlies unveiled the look on their Twitter account before the goaltender’s scheduled start on Saturday afternoon against the Syracuse Crunch.

The mask features four different drawings of Salming with two of them on each side of the bucket. Salming’s retired No. 21 is draped along the top of both sides as well. It was designed by goaltending mask artist David Gunnarsson.

The Swedish goaltender was in the starting lineup when Salming was in town last month as part Hall of Fame festivities. Kallgren, along with five other Swedish players were named into the starting lineup to honor the trailblazing legend, who lost is battle with ALS over a week ago.

Kallgren is back with the Marlies after Ilya Samsonov was activated from the injured reserve on Wednesday. He has a 3-2-4 record in 10 games with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

