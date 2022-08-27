Former Maple Leafs Coach Mike Babcock Says He’s Retired, But Left a Door Open

After stepping down from his volunteer role as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men’s hockey team, the former Toronto Maple Leafs bench boss says he is retiring from coaching.

“We always said we were going to retire at 60 and I’m 59, so basically that’s what it is,” Babcock said in an interview on AM 680 CKOM in Saskatoon. “Now, if things change, I guess they change, but surely that’s not our plan.”

It’s the last part of that quote that left the door open just a little bit. No matter where you fall on his style of coaching, things can change where the itch may get stronger, particularly at the end of the 2022-23 season, when his groundbreaking contract with the Maple Leafs is set to expire.

Babcock joined the Huskies on Feb, 20, 2021 on a "full-time volunteer basis for the next two seasons." The volunteer element was an important distinction, as the former NHL head coach of 17 seasons is still getting paid by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Although it was announced that Babcock would be head coach of the team for two years, he said his plan all along was to be there for the one season.

On May 15, 2015, the Maple Leafs hired Babcock to become head coach of the club on an eight-year contract worth a reported $50 million. He was dismissed from his duties on Nov. 20, 2019.

In September, 2020, reports surfaced that Babcock interviewed for the Washington Capitals head coaching position. And this was well after a report surfaced of an incident during his time with Toronto when he asked then rookie Mitch Marner to rank his teammates based on work ethic. The coach then shared Marner’s list with his teammates.

Babcock discussed the incident last year as other players spoke out about the veteran coach handling of his pupils. It’s quite possible after all the testimonials that he has come to the realization that a head coaching position in the NHL may never come again.

But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Babcock guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008 and coached Canada's men's team to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

