Former Maple Leafs Forward Phil Kessel Signs With Vegas Golden Knights

Phil Kessel’s ironman streak is no longer in jeopardy.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced late Wednesday that they signed the veteran forward to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

The 34-year-old Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive NHL regular season games, the longest active streak and is seven games away from tying Keith Yandle's all-time record of 989.

The streak began when Kessel made his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2009. He spent six of his 16 seasons in the NHL with the Leafs, where he was the leading point-getter in each year. He had 181 goals and 394 points in 446 games in Toronto.

Following his tenure with Toronto, Kessel was a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup victories in 2016 and 2017. He has 399 goals and 956 points in 1204 NHL games.

Drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round (fifth overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft, Kessel’s salary comes in way less than the $8 million average annual value of his previous contract. He had eight goals and in 52 points last season with the Arizona Coyotes.

The Madison, Wisconsin native joins a Golden Knights squad looking to rebound after missing the postseason for the first time in franchise history. In Kessel, Vegas gets a player who still has a scoring touch and should help their forward depth a very cap-friendly number.

